Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

