OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 210.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $220.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.68.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

