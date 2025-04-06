Sepio Capital LP Purchases 475 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -698.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $217.84.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,425,951.05. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

