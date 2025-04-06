Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

