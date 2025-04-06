Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $180.80 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $178.23 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.95. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

