Smith Moore & CO. Makes New $243,000 Investment in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,611,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

