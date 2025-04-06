Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,887,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 442,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

