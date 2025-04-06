Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $507.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $585.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

