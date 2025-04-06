Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

