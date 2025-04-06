Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) is Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,965 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for approximately 7.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Post worth $373,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Post by 244.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Post by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Insider Activity

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on POST

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.