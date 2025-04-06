Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

