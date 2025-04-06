Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $164.55 and last traded at $167.46. Approximately 15,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 322,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average of $201.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,100,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,039,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 504,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

