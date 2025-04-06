Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $177.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

