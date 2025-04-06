Sepio Capital LP Sells 276 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Down 7.9 %

GREK opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.03. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $49.12.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.