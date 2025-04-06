Spore Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $389,402.53 (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Spore token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $389,402.53 and $14.58 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spore has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Spore

Spore was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,686,291,173,849,256 tokens. The official message board for Spore is sporeproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official website is spore.earth. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject.

Spore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,686,304,195,043,336. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is up 7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spore.earth/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

