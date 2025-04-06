Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,172 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 6.2 %

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Read Our Latest Report on SNCY

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.