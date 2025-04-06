Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,172 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 6.2 %
Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
Read Our Latest Report on SNCY
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
