Gregory A. Mays Sells 1,319 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $15,867.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,679.11. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

