The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,518 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $428,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,696 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $479,391.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,174.02. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $257.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.