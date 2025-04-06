Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $656,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SMCI opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

