TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $281.09 and last traded at $288.58. Approximately 26,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 310,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in TopBuild by 240.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Amiral Gestion bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

