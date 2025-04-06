SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 254,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,234,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

