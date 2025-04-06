VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Reduced by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.4% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 705.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 281,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $51.38 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

