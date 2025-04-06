Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,619 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

