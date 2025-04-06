Yakira Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,758,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 77,411 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 128.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 305,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYB opened at $8.23 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

