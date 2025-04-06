Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN opened at $3.58 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

