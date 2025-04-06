Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,516 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of OPP opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $9.30.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
