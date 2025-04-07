Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after buying an additional 5,906,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,499 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 962,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $714.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $32,304.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,433.76. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $432,709.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,352,080. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

