Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,557,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $206.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

