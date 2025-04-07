Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,709.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,921 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $455,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,417,000 after buying an additional 213,240 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,696 shares of company stock valued at $59,924,044 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

NYSE DELL opened at $71.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.