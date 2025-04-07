Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,187,792 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,415,129 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,187,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SEA by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 4,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SEA Stock Performance
Shares of SEA stock opened at $106.18 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
