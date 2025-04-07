Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,187,792 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,415,129 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,187,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SEA by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 4,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $106.18 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

