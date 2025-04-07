Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,565,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152,478 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,024,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

