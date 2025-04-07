Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $14.51 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 million, a PE ratio of -290.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5,077.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 57,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

