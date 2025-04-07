Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.43 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercrest Asset Management Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.