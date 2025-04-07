Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE) Stock

Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.63 million and a P/E ratio of 153.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$1.42.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.