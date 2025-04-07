Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE) Stock

Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELEFree Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.63 million and a P/E ratio of 153.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$1.42.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

