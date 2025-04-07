3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

3D Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 944,010 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 535,287 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

