Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.76.

Five9 stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. Five9 has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $50,409.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,009. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five9 by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after buying an additional 601,348 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

