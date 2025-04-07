StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The LGL Group stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. The LGL Group accounts for about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 10.04% of The LGL Group worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.