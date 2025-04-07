iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Reduced by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.