Trek Financial LLC Raises Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 656,404 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 172,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QFLR stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

