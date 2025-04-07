iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after buying an additional 314,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,741,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.07 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

