Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.28 on Monday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $8,632,306. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

