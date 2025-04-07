Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,319.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

