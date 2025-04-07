U S Wealth Group LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

