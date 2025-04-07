Legal & General Group Plc Sells 317,217 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $643,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,050.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $832.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $576.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $699.57. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $546.54 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.