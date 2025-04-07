Legal & General Group Plc Sells 317,217 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $643,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,050.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KLA Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $576.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $699.57. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $546.54 and a 1 year high of $896.32.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
