United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 4.5 %

URI stock opened at $564.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $669.75 and a 200-day moving average of $750.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $537.33 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.