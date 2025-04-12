Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and traded as high as $63.25. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 833,969 shares.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 9.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $339.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
