Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and traded as high as $63.25. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 833,969 shares.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $339.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

