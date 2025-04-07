Elgethun Capital Management Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

