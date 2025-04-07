Elgethun Capital Management Sells 2,580 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 40.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Kenvue by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kenvue by 168.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $22.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

