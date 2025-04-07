Fmr LLC Has $1.37 Billion Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 268,278 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,373,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UPS opened at $97.62 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

