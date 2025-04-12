Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 32,688 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,688 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 68,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.